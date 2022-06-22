The High School League Table, which covers state schools and has been compiled based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” for education of five Highers in 2021.

Jordanhill School in the West End of Glasgow – which is unique in that is directly funded by a grant from the Scottish Government rather than a local authority – has topped the table from The Times for the sixth year running.

Wealth continues to play a significant role in determining school performance. The vast majority of pupils in the top ten schools live in Scotland’s most affluent neighbourhoods with The Times noting that there were no pupils from the most deprived areas at Jordanhill School in 2021.

East Dunbartonshire is now level with East Renfrewshire as the local authority with the highest performing schools, with 69% gold standard pupils in both councils.

Braes High School near Falkirk is Scotland’s most improved school following a stellar increase in “gold standard” pupils in recent years. Last year, 62% of Braes High pupils attained five Highers, up from 33% in 2016, the earliest date for which there are comparable figures.

Mark McLaughlin, education correspondent at The Times Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government claims it ‘does not do league tables’ but this is disingenuous. It discloses an annual school-by-school breakdown of the proportion of pupils who earn qualifications at each level of the curriculum - a league table in all but name.

“By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools."

