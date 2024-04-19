Scottish showcase launches in France with award-winning show from Starcatchers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starcatchers, Scotland's arts and early years organisation, based in Wester Hailes in Edinburgh, have travelled to France this week to present their acclaimed co-production with SUPERFAN, "Little Top" at Les p’tites tommettes festival in Creil, France. Until April 21st

The show launches the Scottish showcase for the British Council's UK-France, ‘Together We Imagine’, Spotlight on Culture, which is building artistic collaborations and celebrating the cultural links between the UK and France throughout this year.

Set in a specially designed ‘little top’ circus tent the show is designed to create a magical first circus experience for babies aged 0-18 months. At a time in their development when young children are discovering their own physicality, and the pleasures and perils of gravity, Little Top invites babies to experience all the fun of the circus.

Starcatchers Little Top at Les p’tites tommettes festival in Creil, France

Rhona Matheson, CEO of Starcatchers, is delighted to bring Little Top to France:

“Little Top will transport you to a playful, joyous, upside down, topsy-turvy world where people can fly, patterns fill the air, and anything is possible. We are excited to present our award-winning show, a co-production with SUPERFAN, at Festival Premières Rencontres."

The festival appearance strengthens Starcatchers' partnership with French arts company Compagnie ACTA, following their recent Erasmus+ collaboration exploring topics around artistic awakening in early childhood. The two organisations have already collaborated to share research findings and exchange best practices in arts for early years. Starcatchers and Compagnie ACTA presented research at PREMIERES RENCONTRES festival 2024’s European Forum in March. The Early Childhood Principles were developed by Starcatchers, Compagnie ACTA, 2turvenhoog and LaSala Teatre.

Rhona Matheson continues:

"We are very grateful to the British Council's UK-France Spotlight Fund for this invaluable opportunity to strengthen our international connections. It's a huge privilege to showcase Scottish work on this platform as we deepen our understanding of what artistic experiences can mean for very young audiences."

Starcatchers is one of six Scottish-based awardees to receive over £100,000 in funding from the Spotlight on Culture Fund programme, funded with partners including Creative Scotland and the National Lottery. Their festival presentation is part of a wider celebration of UK-France cultural partnerships happening throughout 2024, coinciding with major events like the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Norah Campbell, Head of Arts, British Council Scotland added:

“What a wonderful opportunity for very young children to experience the magic of physical theatre for the first time. An excellent example of how through cultural exchange, artists can come together to share groundbreaking research and performance.