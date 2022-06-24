Seating area unveiled at Penicuik school in memory of former teacher

Sheena Geddes was a teacher a Cuiken Primary School from 1971 – 1996.

After Sheena sadly passed away the family kindly donated money to the school in memory of their mum.

The playground wellbeing champions at the school were set the task of deciding how best to remember Sheena and decided to create a new seating area in her memory.

The new seating area at Cuiken Primary School in memory of the former teacher.

Principal teacher Kerry Dolan said: “The children helped to pick the furniture and decide where it should be positioned. Throughout the process we were in touch with Joyce and her family.

“We held an official opening of our seating area dedicated to Mrs Geddes on June 21. We had a lovely afternoon where her family and some of former colleagues and friends came along. Our wellbeing champions hosted a lovely afternoon and they did us proud!

“As a school we were honoured and privileged to be a part of something to special.”

Sheena’s daughter Joyce Laing added: “It was a wonderful idea from the wellbeing champions to create a quiet seating area in the playground.

"We loved seeing it in person and meeting the pupils involved, who also proudly showed us round their school. It was lovely for our family to share the visit with some of Mum's friends who taught alongside her at Cuiken.