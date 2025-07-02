Specsavers Haddington store makes three-figure donation to local school

An East Lothian opticians and audiologists has recently offered their support to Letham Mains Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Specsavers, located at Haddington Retail Park, have made a £500 donation to the school, following participation at the school’s annual summer fayre, in which they were left delighted with the warm reception from pupils and teachers alike.

While they handed out goody bags to excited pupils, The Specsavers Haddington team also donated to the fayre’s raffle, with one lucky attendee winning a pair of designer sunglasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Lucas, retail director at Specsavers Haddington, says: ‘We are a locally owned and run business, so playing our part in supporting our local community is extremely important to us and we are proud to support Letham Mains Primary School, especially as it is located only a short walk from the store.

Specsavers proved popular at the school’s annual summer fayre.

‘I was delighted we were able to host a stall at the recent summer fayre; we were able to chat to so many local residents from the surrounding area. Making a monetary donation to the school was a no brainer after witnessing how hard the school staff work to provide their pupils with the best possible education and primary school experience.’

Bruce Murrary, Headteacher at Letham Mains Primary School, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Haddington for not only taking the time to attend our school fayre, but also of course for their incredibly kind donations. The kids were delighted with their Specsavers goodies, and with the generous donation, we’ll be able to continue supporting our pupil’s education.’

Specsavers’ Haddington store is located at Unit 4, Gateside Commerce Park, Retail Park, Haddington EH41 3FW, and is easily accessible by car, foot, or public transport.

For more information about the Specsavers Haddington store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/haddington or call 01620 670212.