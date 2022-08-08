Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s exam results day is upon us and pupils across Edinburgh will be anxiously anticipating their results.

After a year of hard work, pupils can now learn their results, which will determine their future in tertiary education and, ultimately, their career path.

Here is everything you need to know about the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) exams.

Pupils across Scotland including in Edinburgh, will receive their official exam results on Tuesday, August 9.

When will the SQA exam results be released?

They can obtain their results through text, email or post.

Pupils who have activated their MySQA account will be able to see their grades online, with the SQA expected to post results around 8am.

Those who haven’t registered an account can wait for the results to come in the post, with times depending on the area they live in.

How do you appeal your SQA results?

Pupils who do not receive the grades they had hoped for are allowed to appeal.

According to the SQA website , if your mark is lower than the estimate your institution gave to the SQA before the exam, you may be able to appeal directly to the SQA or through your school.

If your appeal is approved, the SQA will conduct a review of your exam and assignments, as well as the documentation submitted by your school to determine your final mark.

The appeals service starts on results day at 9am, and the deadline for submitting a ‘priority appeal’ if you have a conditional offer from the university or college is on August 16.

The final date for any other appeal is August 30.

Then, on September 5, schools, colleges, and training providers will receive the findings of priority appeals, while all other appeals will receive their conclusions by the end of October.