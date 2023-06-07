A 14-year-old boy has died after an incident at a West Lothian school.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon. The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds. The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area. He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death."

St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian