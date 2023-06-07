News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies

Teenage boy dies at West Lothian's St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn in 'isolated incident'

Police confirm boy taken to hospital but died a short time later
By Lucinda Cameron
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST

A 14-year-old boy has died after an incident at a West Lothian school.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon. The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds. The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area. He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death."

St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West LothianSt Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian
St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian
Most Popular

A statement posted on the school's website said: "We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today (Tuesday) following an isolated incident within the school grounds. All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing inquiries. We have set up emotional support and signposting for students affected by today's incident and are unable to comment further at this time due to an ongoing police investigation"

Related topics:PoliceWest LothianBlackburnEmergency servicesPolice Scotland