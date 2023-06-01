Here, we take a look at 10 state high schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians which are outperforming government-set benchmarks for the proportion of pupils passing five or more Highers.

League tables are often seen as a blunt instrument to measure exam performance, as they fail to take into account the types of pupil attending each school. As a result, the Scottish Government sets benchmarks to take this into account.

Schools are each given a ‘virtual comparator’ – a group of pupils from elsewhere in Scotland with the same characteristics as the pupils in the school, in terms of their gender, the number with additional support needs and societal factors such as deprivation levels. The attainment levels of this comparator group is then used as a benchmark to measure the school’s actual performance against. Here are ten of the schools in Edinburgh and the Lothians that performed better than their virtual comparator in 2022.