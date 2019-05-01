The best universities in Scotland to study at in 2020 ranked in order
The best Scottish universities to attend in 2020 have been revealed in a new study.
New data from TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk assesses 14 of Scotland's 16 universities (Highland and Islands University and Open University excluded) on 10 measures including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, graduate prospects, degree scores and more. The institutions north of the border also feature in a UK-wide ranking of 131 British universities. Here is how Scotland's universities ranked:
1. St Andrews
St Andrews remains the highest ranked Scottish university and third overall in the UK.