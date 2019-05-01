Graduation

The best universities in Scotland to study at in 2020 ranked in order

The best Scottish universities to attend in 2020 have been revealed in a new study.

New data from TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk assesses 14 of Scotland's 16 universities (Highland and Islands University and Open University excluded) on 10 measures including entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, graduate prospects, degree scores and more. The institutions north of the border also feature in a UK-wide ranking of 131 British universities. Here is how Scotland's universities ranked:

St Andrews remains the highest ranked Scottish university and third overall in the UK.

1. St Andrews

In the UK University League Table, Edinburgh (=16th) rises seven places and is ranked second overall.

2. Edinburgh University

Glasgow jumps six places to 18th in the UK, meaning Scotlands top three universities all appear in the top 20 of the British league table.

3. Glasgow

Ranked fourth in Scotland, Aberdeen drops one place in the UK table to 29th.

4. Aberdeen

