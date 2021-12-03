Here are the Edinburgh schools that made the list.
1. Boroughmuir High School
Boroughmuir High School took the number three spot in the 2022 rankings of Scottish state schools by the Sunday Times. In 2018 and 2019, 33% students from the Edinburgh school attained 2 or more advanced highers, while 71.5% received 5 or more Highers at a grade between A and C.
Photo: Google Maps
2. George Heriot's School
George Heriot's School, a private school located in the Old Town of Edinburgh, has been named as the number one independent state school in Scotland, by the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022. At the Edinburgh private school, 90.7% of students received a Higher or Advanced Higher with an A or a B grade.
Photo: Google Maps
3. St Mary's Music School
This music school was named as the 5th highest-achieving independent school in Scotland. 86.8% of students at St Mary's Music School achieved Higher grades at either an A or a B, according to results from 2019.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Mary Erskine School
The seventh highest-achieving independent school in Scotland has been named as The Mary Erskine school. 86.6% of pupils from the Edinburgh school, which is named after Scottish businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Erskine, achieved A or B grades at Higher or Advanced Higher in 2019.
Photo: JPIMedia