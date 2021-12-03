Edinburgh's top schools have been revealed

Top Scottish schools revealed by Sunday Times Guide - here are the Edinburgh schools that made the list

The top performing schools in Scotland have been revealed by Parent Power in The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, with several Edinburgh schools being included in the rankings

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:17 pm

One Edinburgh state school, Boroughmuir High School, was included in the list of the top ten state schools in Scotland, while several private schools in the capital were ranked highly in the table of top-achieving independent Scottish state schools.

Here are the Edinburgh schools that made the list.

1. Boroughmuir High School

Boroughmuir High School took the number three spot in the 2022 rankings of Scottish state schools by the Sunday Times. In 2018 and 2019, 33% students from the Edinburgh school attained 2 or more advanced highers, while 71.5% received 5 or more Highers at a grade between A and C.

2. George Heriot's School

George Heriot's School, a private school located in the Old Town of Edinburgh, has been named as the number one independent state school in Scotland, by the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022. At the Edinburgh private school, 90.7% of students received a Higher or Advanced Higher with an A or a B grade.

3. St Mary's Music School

This music school was named as the 5th highest-achieving independent school in Scotland. 86.8% of students at St Mary's Music School achieved Higher grades at either an A or a B, according to results from 2019.

4. The Mary Erskine School

The seventh highest-achieving independent school in Scotland has been named as The Mary Erskine school. 86.6% of pupils from the Edinburgh school, which is named after Scottish businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Erskine, achieved A or B grades at Higher or Advanced Higher in 2019.

