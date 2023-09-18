News you can trust since 1873
Universities in Scotland: The 14 Scottish universities in the Good University Guide 2024 ranked best to worst

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 has been released
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

The Times and Sunday Times have released their Good University Guide 2024, and there are some changes when it comes to the university rankings.

The University of St Andrews has been named the best in the UK, with Oxford and Cambridge having been ranked in second and third place respectively. The University of Edinburgh has dropped from 10th in the UK last year to 13th this year, and it is now the third highest ranked in Scotland.

The league tables score universities in categories such as teaching quality, student experience and research quality. Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 14 Scottish universities featured in the guide ranked from best to worst.

The University of St Andrews is the number one university in the UK and Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

1. University of St Andrews

The University of St Andrews is the number one university in the UK and Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The University of Glasgow is the second highest ranked university in Scotland and 12th in the UK.

2. University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow is the second highest ranked university in Scotland and 12th in the UK. Photo: Third Party

The University of Edinburgh is the third highest ranked university in Scotland and 13th in the UK.

3. University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh is the third highest ranked university in Scotland and 13th in the UK. Photo: Getty Images

The University of Aberdeen was ranked the fourth best university in Scotland and 19th in the UK.

4. University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen was ranked the fourth best university in Scotland and 19th in the UK. Photo: Third Party

