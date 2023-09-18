Universities in Scotland: The 14 Scottish universities in the Good University Guide 2024 ranked best to worst
The Times and Sunday Times have released their Good University Guide 2024, and there are some changes when it comes to the university rankings.
The University of St Andrews has been named the best in the UK, with Oxford and Cambridge having been ranked in second and third place respectively. The University of Edinburgh has dropped from 10th in the UK last year to 13th this year, and it is now the third highest ranked in Scotland.
The league tables score universities in categories such as teaching quality, student experience and research quality. Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 14 Scottish universities featured in the guide ranked from best to worst.