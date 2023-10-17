Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Edinburgh has announced the grand re-opening of the newly refurbished Eric Liddell Gym, named after the Edinburgh Uni graduate and Olympic legend.

The gym's £1million revitalisation coincides with the commencement of the Eric Liddell 100 campaign, in memory of the famous athlete who took gold in the 1924 Paris Olympics and was immortalised in the 1981 Oscar award-winning movie Chariots of Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, initiated by The Eric Liddell Community, compromises a series of events and activities designed to commemorate the remarkable life, sporting achievements, and community service contributions of this iconic Scottish figure, who became the inaugural inductee into the University of Edinburgh Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Athlete Eilidh Child and Sue Caton open the refurbished Eric Liddell Gym at the University of Edinburgh.

Leading this ground-breaking initiative is John MacMillan, chief executive of the Eric Liddell Community – a registered care charity based in Edinburgh. Speaking about the gym refurbishment, he said: "We're thrilled that the University of Edinburgh has chosen to honour Eric Liddell's legacy by reopening the Eric Liddell Gym. We're equally delighted that the university is actively supporting The Eric Liddell 100 campaign, and we look forward to collaborating closely as we approach the centenary.”

The gym's refurbishment includes a substantial investment in cutting-edge equipment from Technogym, reflecting a five-year partnership with shared values and a dedication to research, innovation, and knowledge transfer.

Mark Munro, director of sport and active health at the University of Edinburgh, said: "It's a genuine honour to reopen the gym in Eric's honour. Our partnership with Technogym has allowed us to create an incredible space that will undoubtedly inspire our entire community to lead active lifestyles."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gym, covering an expansive 765 square metres, has been thoughtfully redesigned to merge two previously distinct areas – one for cardio workouts and another for fixed-weight activities. The layout was devised in collaboration with Technogym, incorporating user feedback and fitness trends analysis.

Eric Liddell Sport Scholars Jika Nyirenda, Jamie Croll, Sue Caton, Lucy Evans, Eilidh Child, Alyson Bell and Fiona Bunn at the re-opening.

The Technogym Excite Live cardio equipment now available comprises 30 brand-new treadmills, 15 cross-trainers, nine exercise bikes, and, for the first time, eight stair climbers. Technogym Excite Live makes training more engaging for all fitness levels, offering a variety of workouts and entertainment options, including trainer-led sessions and quick and effective routines with video guidance.

Additionally, there has been a significant expansion in the selection of pin-select strength equipment available to members, featuring Technogym Pure and Selection machines for leg press, leg extension, lat pull, low row exercises, and the introduction of two hip-thrust machines. In total, the gym now boasts over 130 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment.

While the refurbishment works retained and emphasized the gym's original architectural heritage, it also incorporated new floor coverings and feature lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad