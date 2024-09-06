Plans have now been submitted for an exciting new “inspirational” university bioscience hub in Edinburgh, part of a wider £200 million redevelopment project.

BMJ Architects submitted a planning application on August 30 for a proposed new building to replace the existing Darwin Tower at the University of Edinburgh’s King’s Buildings Campus for the School of Biological Sciences.

The site is located on Max Born Crescent, at the south-eastern corner of the King’s Buildings campus, which comprises a large area on the corner of West Mains Road and Mayfield Road.

An artist's impression of the New Darwin building to replace the existing Darwin Tower at the University of Edinburgh’s King’s Buildings Campus for the School of Biological Sciences. | University of Edinburgh

According to the developers, the development, tentatively named ‘New Darwin’, will deliver a building of a “reduced height and more appropriate scale”, akin to the adjacent buildings and landscape, offering “significant visual and environmental improvement” to the campus and surrounding areas.

The New Darwin building will be spread over the whole site area resulting in reduced build height with consistent floor levels across the site, in contrast to the existing 10-storey 1960s-built Darwin Tower. BMJ Architects’ design will create both a new ‘front door’ and focal point for the school, and with physical linkages to the existing buildings, aims to transform this corner of the campus into a modern bioscience hub.

Central to the New Darwin building is a series of research labs, supported by an innovation environment encompassing incubator space, collaborative workspaces, and public engagement facilities. The building will also provide postgraduate teaching labs and learning spaces.

Another angle of the proposed new University of Edinburgh building. | University of Edinburgh

BMJ Architects said the overall design embodies a “natural contemporary feel” throughout, from the earth tones in the façade to the natural materials and daylighting in the interiors.

Professor Thorunn Helgason, head of school, said: “It has been exciting to work with BMJ Architects to co-create this inspirational space.

“Designed to bring together diverse communities, it will foster the formal and informal connections that lead to the ground-breaking interdisciplinary research and teaching for which the School of Biological Sciences is celebrated.”

Designed to meet the LETI and CIBSE agreed ‘Net Zero in Progress’ definition, and in accordance with the Scottish Futures Trust NZPSB Standard, the New Darwin building will be an “exemplar” in establishing a benchmark for future campus development in respect of achieving the university’s climate strategy goal to become a net zero carbon university by 2040.

The university hopes to open the new building in 2028 if planning permission is approved. | University of Edinburgh

The plans also include a 64-space secure cycle store and a further 28 open cycle racks between the New Darwin and Daniel Rutherford buildings.

Demolition works of the Darwin Tower building are programmed to start this year. If the application is approved, construction of the new building is expected to begin in Autumn 2025, with the new building opening its doors in 2028.

The University of Edinburgh was unable to reveal the cost of the project, although past estimates put it at £90 million. In addition to university funding, the project is supported by external funders including the UKRI Research Partnership Investment Fund (RPIF), The Darwin Trust of Edinburgh and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

New Darwin is part of a £200m transformation to the King’s Buildings that also includes the Nucleus Building, which opened in 2022, and a new engineering building scheduled to open in 2026.