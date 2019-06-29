Video: Edinburgh primary school 'Walking on Sunshine' in feel good summer holiday send-off clip

A feel good video has been made by staff at an Edinburgh primary school to wish families a happy summer holiday on the last day of term.



Staff at Gracemount Primary School have banded together to create a video bursting with energy and colour with a backing track of 'Walking on Sunshine' by Katrina and the Waves.

Staff at Gracemount Primary School have gone the extra mile for the start of the summer holidays.

Teachers, pupil support assistants, the janitor and even the headteacher are among those featuring in the clip which has been scripted, filmed and edited by pupil support assistant Ben Ferguson.

Speaking to the Evening News, headteacher Greg Dimeck said: "Mr Dimeck's dad dancing was all choreographed. I'm really a good dancer."

Mr Dimeck says the video, which lasts about six minutes and 30 seconds, was scripted on the idea that the youngest pupils sometimes think headteachers sleep in the school and get woken by an alarm before driving round and picking up the rest of the staff in the morning before starting work.

Once they get in to the school, everyone bursts into song and starts having the time of their lives.

The video was filmed by Mr Ferguson using an i-pad and phone and edited on his device software - all outside of school hours.

It was shown at the primary seven leavers assembly on the last day of term on Friday, June 28th, having been edited together over the two days before.

Mr Dimeck said he is happy with the feedback the video has been getting online, adding: "It's great to get such positive feedback and remind your staff about what parents and the community are saying about you."

And it's not the first video which has been produced by the Gracemount Primary School staff, with another created last Christmas to the backing track of Mariah Carey's 'All I want for Christmas Is You.'

Mr Dimeck says many of his pupils are engaged in script writing and filming as part of their literacy learning.

He added: "Using film is a great way to teach kids about literacy as you're learning about characters, script writing and editing.

"We're even looking for our school to put something into the Edinburgh Film Festival."

He says that, over the past 18 months, the school has increasingly been using Facebook to share videos and other information with families, as well as e-mail.