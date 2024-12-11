West Lothian pupil wins nationwide magazine design competition

An S3 pupil from Broxburn Academy in West Lothian has won a nationwide competition to design the front cover of an issue of CA magazine, the monthly digital publication for accountancy and business professionals distributed by ICAS (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Mackay,14, has his original artwork featured on the front cover of the December issue of CA magazine after his design was chosen by a panel of judges ahead of nearly 400 entries from across the UK.

The competition marks ICAS’ 170th anniversary, making it the oldest professional chartered accountancy body in the world. Pupils nationwide were asked to create a front cover for the magazine that highlighted themes that were important for creating a better world to grow up in, such as sustainability, technology fairness in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design was selected for its bold colours, eye catching design and references to accountancy and ICAS’ milestone. Along with having his artwork used for the magazine’s cover, Stewart also won his school a £500 Amazon voucher.

Competition winner Stewart Mackay, 14

Two runners-up were also chosen and awarded £250 in vouchers for their schools. Hettie Todhunter from Barlows in Liverpool won the Primary Years 1–3 category and Poppy Rice of Wallace Primary School in Elderslie, won Primary Years 4–7.

Sarah Speirs, ICAS Executive Director, Member Engagement and Communications, said:“Chartered accountancy thrives on young, curious and talented minds ready to shape the profession's future. That’s why it’s so important for us to engage with the next generation, opening their eyes to the exciting possibilities a career in accountancy offers as they plan their futures.

“ICAS has always been an educator and this year, as ICAS proudly marks its 170th anniversary, we wanted to inspire primary and high school students across the UK to consider the incredible opportunities a CA qualification provides. From working in virtually any sector to pursuing a career anywhere in the world, the doors it opens are endless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Stewart and the runners-up in the competition. The quality of submissions was exceptional, showcasing remarkable creativity and attention to detail.”

L-R: Nifemi Tukur, EDI & Social Mobility Manager at ICAS; Competition winner Stewart Mackay; James Barbour CA, Director Policy Leadership at ICAS

Competition winner Stewart Mackay said: “It was great to find out that I’d won. It will be exciting to see my design published digitally and to be seen by so many people. I really enjoy graphic design and enjoyed using the skills I've learned over the last few years to create this cover.”

The competition judges who decided the overall winner as well as the winners and runners-up for each of the three categories were Sarah Speirs; ICAS President, Alison Cornwell, CA; Phil Tristam, Creative Designer at The River Group (CA magazine publisher) and Carole Ford, who is currently a member of the ICAS Investigation Committee with over thirty years' experience in secondary education.

The December issue of CA magazine with Stewart’s winning design is out now.