West Lothian school holidays for 2023/24 set

Pupils will return to school from next year’s summer holidays on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, before breaking on Thursday, September 14 for a long weekend.

School resumes for pupils on Wednesday, September 20, stopping for the October holidays on Friday, October 6. Pupils return on Tuesday, October 17, until the break for the Christmas holidays on Friday, December 22.

Pupils are back in school on Monday, January 8, 2024, until February 9. They return to school on February 20 until the Easter break starts on March 28. Schools resume on April 15, until May 3. Pupils return on May 8, with one further day closure for Linlithgow Academy cluster schools, June 18.

Schools then break for the summer holidays on June 28, 2024.

In-service days for staff will take place on Monday 14 August, Tuesday 19 September and Monday 16 October in 2023, and Monday 19 February and Tuesday 7 May in 2024.

The Education Executive agreed a new calendar to ensure all pupils receive the statutory 190 teaching days per year.

It will also allow parents and carers to plan for future childcare and holidays.

Vice-chair of the Education Executive, Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “We have consulted widely over the holiday dates for the 2023/24, with parent councils, headteachers and the Local Negotiating Committee for Teacher (LNCT) all asked for their views.