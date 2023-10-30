Scottish Government commits to provide half the funding for new school in Livingston

A brand new primary school is planned for Craigshill in Livingston, after funding for the project was confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The announcement comes almost a year after West Lothian Council had expected to hear on funding from the Scottish Government. Phase three of the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) was announced by the Scottish Government, which confirms funding for 50 per cent of the costs of a new school in Craigshill to replace both Letham and Riverside Primary schools.

West Lothian Council has already set aside the remaining 50 per cent of the projected £24 million costs to deliver the school, which is essential to ensure quality educational facilities in the area.

The new school in Craigshill will replace both Letham (left) and Riverside Primary schools in Livingston.

The previous Riverside Primary School building is currently closed due to issues with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), with pupils relocated to the former Beatlie School. Work will now proceed to deliver the new school as quickly as possible, including agreement on a site location for the school.

Executive councillor for Education Andrew McGuire said: “I’m delighted that all the funding to deliver a fantastic new primary school for Craigshill has finally been secured. The Craigshill community deserve a new school that will provide a superb platform for the delivery of modern, high quality education.

“We will now be progressing this key project as quickly as we can, to ensure local school pupils can benefit from the new school as soon as possible.”

The LEIP is a joint £2 billion investment programme between Scottish and Local Government designed to improve the condition of the school estate. Over the life of this parliament and the next, investment in the third phase will enable the delivery of new or refurbished learning facilities across Scotland.