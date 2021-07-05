It’s been a tumultuous time for schoolchildren, teachers, and parents.

The school timetable has been shaken up thanks to the coronavirus pandemic – with children only returning to classrooms after the Easter holidays this year.

Meanwhile, exams have been replaced with controversial new assessments which have been criticised for putting too much pressure on learners who have already had a stressful school year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have a child in an Edinburgh City Council school, here’s our guide to their term dates and holidays for the year 2021/2022.

Schools set their own start and finish times, so you may have to contact your child’s school to find out what time pupils finish on the last day of term.

When are the summer holidays and when do Edinburgh schools go back?

Edinburgh schools broke up for the summer holidays on Friday, June 25 2021.

Edinburgh school holidays 2021/22 (photo by Andrew O'Brien)

Pupils are currently enjoying their summer break before the next term starts on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Key dates for Autumn Term 2021

There will be an autumn holiday on Monday, September 20 this year.

The mid term break will take place from Monday 18 to Monday 25 October 2021.

Then, the autumn term will end on Friday, December 17.

When are the Christmas holidays?

This year Edinburgh schools will break up for Christmas from Monday 20 December 2021 to Wednesday 5 January 2022.

Then, the spring term starts on Thursday, 6 January 2022.

There will be a mid term break from Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February 2022.

The spring term ends on Friday, 8 April 2022.

Next year, the Easter holidays will take place on Monday 11 April to Friday 22 April.

When are the summer holidays for 2022?

Next year, the summer term starts on Monday 25 April 2022.

There will be a May Day holiday on Monday, 2 May 2022. Then on Tuesday, 3 May, there will be a staff only day.

Victoria Day is another summer term holiday taking place on Monday 23 May, 2022.

And the term is scheduled to end on Thursday, 30 June 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.