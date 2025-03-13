Winning designs by local schoolchildren aim to slow traffic

As part of Road Safety Week at the end of last year, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland challenged the Road Safety Officers at Gilmerton Primary School to design road signs to encourage drivers to drive safely throughout its local development at Farrier Fields in Edinburgh.

The winning designs - created by Leila (P6), Millie (P6) and Olivia (P7) - have been recreated as signs that are now installed near the entrance to its local Farrier Fields development near their school. In addition to a visit to the development to see the installation of their designs recreated as signs, each of the winners also won a £50 book token.

Working with Gilmerton Primary School to convey such an important message has been a great opportunity to connect with the growing community at Farrier Fields. Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, adds, “We recognise the importance of making sure that we support the communities in which we build our new homes.

“It has been great fun to work with Gilmerton Primary on this project and to see just how well the children responded to our brief to them. Projects like this allow us to strengthen and extend our links again with this new and growing community in this part of Edinburgh. We hope the children’s signs will remind drivers and all construction traffic to drive safely as they enter and move around the development and the wider local area too.”

The winners from Gilmerton Primary with their winning designs, pictured with Lisa Whigham, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s local sales executive.

The children at Gilmerton Primary rose to the challenge as Stephanie Maxwell, Class Teacher, commented: “Having the opportunity to work with Taylor Wimpey to create road signs has been an unusual challenge but a great way to deliver a very important message.

“This is a lovely connection between our school and the local Taylor Wimpey development at Farrier Fields in Gilmerton. The children enjoyed tackling their brief to create a bold and colourful design, and we are very proud of their efforts.”To learn more about the new homes currently for sale at Farrier Fields, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/farrier-fields.