Young adults in Midlothian secure a positive future

The Annual Participation Measure reports on the economic and employment activity of 16 to 19-year-olds in Scotland, with the Midlothian figures showing only a slight decrease of 0.3 per cent compared to last year.

Across Scotland as a whole, 92.4 per cent of young adults are currently participating in education, training or employment.

The latest figures put Midlothian one per cent above the national average and in 13th place out of the country’s 32 local authority areas.

A large number of young people in Midlothian have secured a positive future over the past year, despite the impact of the pandemic. Stock photo by John Devlin.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Ellen Scott, welcomed the latest figures.

She said: “I am very pleased that such a large number of young people in Midlothian have secured a positive future over the past year, despite the impact of the pandemic.”