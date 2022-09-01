Young adults in Midlothian secure a positive future
Newly released national statistics show that 93.4 per cent of young adults in Midlothian were in work or had enrolled in further or higher education or training between April 2021 and March of this year.
The Annual Participation Measure reports on the economic and employment activity of 16 to 19-year-olds in Scotland, with the Midlothian figures showing only a slight decrease of 0.3 per cent compared to last year.
Across Scotland as a whole, 92.4 per cent of young adults are currently participating in education, training or employment.
The latest figures put Midlothian one per cent above the national average and in 13th place out of the country’s 32 local authority areas.
Most Popular
-
1
New Beeslack High School plans go out to public
-
2
Times Higher Education Awards 2022: Edinburgh Napier is only university in Scotland shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’
-
3
Stars of ‘Still Game’, an actor, musician, and a mountaineer awarded honorary degrees from Queen Margaret University
-
4
These are the 10 best Edinburgh schools in 2020 as ranked by Highers results
-
5
Edinburgh schools: Top ten primary schools in the Capital, according to Sunday Times league table
Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Ellen Scott, welcomed the latest figures.
She said: “I am very pleased that such a large number of young people in Midlothian have secured a positive future over the past year, despite the impact of the pandemic.”
She added: “It once again demonstrates the hard work and commitment of our young people, as well as the support given by our schools, our communities, lifelong learning and employability service, Skills Development Scotland and other partners.”