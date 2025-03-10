Young musicians break records ad barriers at Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships

Edinburgh’s young musicians have helped make history at this year’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships, which saw a record-breaking 94 school pipe bands from across Scotland compete in Kilmarnock on March 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the standout performances, Tynecastle Youth & Community Pipe Band impressed in the highly competitive Freestyle category, while George Watson’s College took top honours in the Juvenile, Novice Juvenile A and Junvenile Novice B categories.

Their success highlights the city’s growing reputation for fostering musical talent and making piping and drumming more inclusive in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, organised by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT), showcases how traditional music is evolving, with school bands incorporating modern influences and breaking down barriers to participation.

Tynecastle Youth & Community Pipe Band impressed in the highly competitive Freestyle category with their Pirates of the Carribean inspired set

The Championships also celebrated young female musicians in leadership roles, such as 11-year-old Olivia Cockburn, who led Tynecastle’s drum corps with confidence and skill.

94 Scottish school pipe bands showcase talent at nation’s most inclusive piping event

A record-breaking number of young musicians from across Scotland took to the stage at this year’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships, making it the most widely attended event in the competition’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held at Kilmarnock’s William McIlvanney Campus on Sunday March 9, the Championships saw 94 bands from 144 schools compete across eight categories, showcasing both traditional and contemporary performances.

Tynecastle Youth & Community Pipe Band impressed judges in the highly competitive Freestyle category

Among the standout moments of the day was the victory of Sgoil Bhàgh a'Chaisteil in the highly competitive Freestyle category, winning £2500.

Organised by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT), the Championships continue to highlight how piping and drumming are becoming more accessible in Scottish schools.

Thanks to the Trust’s efforts, more young people — regardless of gender, background or financial circumstances — are now learning these traditional instruments as part of their education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s Championships have been a landmark event,” said Lindsay MacKenzie, CEO of SSPDT. “Not only did we see a record number of bands, but we also witnessed an incredible sense of community among the young musicians. The camaraderie, teamwork and shared passion for piping and drumming were truly inspiring.

“Schools across Scotland are embracing piping and drumming as an inclusive and accessible way to bring young people together, fostering teamwork, confidence and a sense of belonging through music.”

The Championships featured a range of categories, designed to provide both a high-level competitive platform and an encouraging environment for school bands with minimal or no competition experience.

The winners in each category were:

Freestyle

1. Sgoil Bhàgh a'Chaisteil

2. Gordonstoun School

3. Renfrewshire Schools ‘A’

4. Tynecastle Youth & Community Pipe Band

5. Preston Lodge High School

Juvenile

1. George Watson’s College

2. Dollar Academy

3. George Heriot’s School

Novice Juvenile A

1. George Watson’s College

2. Lochgelly High School

3. North Lanarkshire Schools

4. West Lothian Schools

Novice Juvenile B

1. George Watson’s College

2. Skye Youth Pipe Band

3. Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools

4. Merchiston Castle School

Junior A

1. Fettes College

2. Morrison’s Academy

Junior B

1. The Glasgow Academy

2. High Life Highland Pipe Band

3. Dumfries & Galloway Schools

4. Gordonstoun School

5. Alford Academy

Junior C

Joint First: Isle of Arran Music Schools & Kinross-shire Schools

3. Strathmore Schools

4. Glasgow City Schools

5. James Gillespie’s High School

Quartets

1. East Dunbartonshire Schools

2. Perth & Kinross Schools

3. East Renfrewshire Schools

4. Govan Schools Community

5. St Leonards School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award, which recognises outstanding dedication and resilience, was presented to Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band. Runners up were Tynecastle Youth & Community Pipe Band (second place) and Isle of Skye Youth Pipe Band (third place).

East Ayrshire Provost Claire Leitch said: "What an incredible honour for East Ayrshire to host the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Championships for the fourth time at the William McIlvanney Campus in Kilmarnock.

“Incredibly, the standard of competition seems to improve year on year, with really magnificent performances from the young pipers and drummers.

"It was a day to celebrate the rich tradition of pipe band music, but more than that it was an opportunity to celebrate the dedication and passion of young pipers and drummers from across Scotland. Events like this benefit our young people in ways beyond the music itself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2015, SSPDT has worked to break down barriers to participation by providing free instrument loans, tuition grants and internship programmes.

The Trust continues to advocate for equal opportunities in music education, ensuring that every pupil has the chance to learn the pipes and drums alongside other school instruments. It currently supports young musicians and schools across 27 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities, expanding access to piping and drumming nationwide.

The 2025 Championships were made possible through generous sponsorship, with support from Wallace Bagpipes (Junior C competition), The Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust (Freestyle category), the William Grant Foundation and The Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo, creating more opportunities for young musicians on the national stage.