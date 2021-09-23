NHS Lothian reached a milestone moment on Thursday as the vaccination teams delivered the 10,000th COVID vaccination at the Gyle Centre pop-up clinic in Edinburgh (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

The clinic in the South Gyle area of Edinburgh, which opened on July 27, has enabled visitors nearby to get their AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, without needing an appointment.

Introduced to try and make it as easy as possible for people to pick up their first or second dose of the vaccine, the Gyle centre is being used as a pop-up location.

Pat Wynne, Director of Community Nursing, NHS Lothian, said, “It is incredible to think that in less than two months, our team at the Gyle Centre pop-up have delivered 10,000 vaccinations.

“That is a truly phenomenal number and is testament to the hard work of all those involved.

"To each and every one of them, and for every person who dropped by to get their life-saving vaccine, I would like to say a huge thank you.”

The Gyle pop-up clinic was only due to run until the middle of August, but was extended until September 25 due to its popularity.

Vaccinations will still be available until 6pm on Saturday for anyone who requires either their first dose or is now due their second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination programme is now moving into a new phase with the four Health and Social Care Partnerships within Lothian taking responsibility for the administration and delivery of the vaccination programme within their local areas of East Lothian, Midlothian, Edinburgh and West Lothian.

Mr Wynne added, “We are incredibly grateful and thankful to the Gyle Shopping Centre for supporting this pop-up clinic. They not only provided prominent retail outlets, but supported with important aspects such as queue management.

“We may be moving into the next phase of the vaccination programme, but there is still time for people to receive their first dose of the vaccine or complete their course by getting their second dose. As Scotland continues to respond to the Covid pandemic, ensuring that you are fully vaccinated really is the single most important thing you can do and will ultimately save lives.”

Information on Covid vaccinations is available on NHS Inform.

To find out more about vaccination clinics happening across Lothian visit: https://www.nhslothian.scot/Coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Drop-in-Clinics.aspx

