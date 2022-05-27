A sporting first for Midlothian

Organised by Midlothian Council’s Ageing Well team, the event was at King’s Park in Dalkeith.

Two Midlothian teams, the Uncoachables and the Unpickables, battled it out in the deciding match with the Midlothian Unpickables taking home the top prize of the East Region Walking Rugby Cup.

David West, of the council’s Ageing Well service, thanked all the teams who took part – Linlithgow, Murrayfield Wanderers All Stars, Midlothian Uncoachables, Strathmore, Broughton, Accies and Trinity and Midlothian Unpickables.

Walking rugby.

He said: “The day was great, the sun was shining and feedback from all the teams involved is that they really enjoyed themselves.

“They are all also helping to pioneer the new sport in Scotland, which is fantastic.”

David also thanked sponsors 99 Ventures and Cochrane & Sons Decorators as well as Dalkeith Rugby Club, The Scottish Rugby Union, all the volunteers and the council’s sport and leisure service.

Walking Rugby is intended to be a simple version of rugby suitable for ex-players, injured players and non-players of all ages, abilities and gender who enjoy an active and physical, above all competitive passing. game using a rugby ball.