First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a summit on abortion care in Edinburgh (Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire).

During the abortion summit in Edinburgh on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government is looking into a ‘test council’ to implement 150m buffer zones in that local authority.

It comes as anti-abortion protests in Scotland are on the rise this year with women telling The Scotsman and The Scotland on Sunday they felt intimidated, harassed and traumatised before accessing essential healthcare.

Ms Sturgeon said a way to protect women from such harassment “in the short-term” would be to implement buffer zones via council bylaws.

Yet, according to legal advice Cosla obtained last year, local authorities cannot use bylaws to implement buffer zones at NHS reproductive health facilities.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government is keen to hold discussions with councils and Cosla on this issue.

It comes as the anti-abortion group 40 days for Life is planning a ‘peaceful prayer vigil’ for September in areas such as Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Speaking about the potential council for such a test, Ms Sturgeon said Glasgow is an “obvious place” to enact such by-laws given the “high-profile” protests outside hospitals and clinics such as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Sandyford Clinic.

Maree Todd, the Women’s Health minister, also pointed to Glasgow being an "obvious choice” but added she was more than happy to have a discussion with “any council” willing to seek such by-laws.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Glasgow and Edinburgh are clearly the councils where this is the biggest issue, although there are other health boards where we are seeing these protests.

“I don’t have the power to pick a council and say you will do this but I’m certainly keen to have discussions with councils and COSLA and willing councils and certainly I hope Glasgow and Edinburgh would be around that table to look at whether one or both of them would be prepared, with the right support and backing from the government to use the by-law powers that they have.”

At the summit, the First Minister said work is underway to ensure there is “more access than there has been” for mid-trimester abortions.

Ms Sturgeon also said the Scottish Government is working with health boards across the country to ensure telemedical abortions is something all women can access.

Ms Sturgeon said this lack of access has been due to a lack of trained clinicians in Scotland to access these in Scotland.

The FM said: "We want to make sure that we are working with local health boards to extend [local access] to 20 to 24 weeks.

"There was a suggestion about commissioning a national service. That may be a solution but obviously we want to support local access as much as possible.

"There is a lot of work underway in terms of training clinicians and supporting health boards to go to the position where any women seeking abortion within the law in Scotland is able to do that and as locally as possible.”

With the recent Roe v Wade ruling, Ms Sturgeon said she does worry that would embolden anti-abortion activists in the UK.

The First Minister said: “That will be the case in countries across the world, often what we see in the United States spreads to other countries.