Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday, chief executive of the Beatson Cancer Charity, Martin Cawley, gave his condolences to the family of Andy Goram, who died on Saturday aged 58 after a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Goram played for Rangers between 1991 and 1998. He moved to Ibrox from Hibs and also a Scottish international until 1998 and the only footballer to play international cricket.

Mr Cawley urged those worried about symptoms to consult their doctor and added: “Things like weight loss, trouble swallowing and maybe even chest pain, sore throats – these are things people should look out for.

“But I think my general advice would be if you have any signs that you think are troublesome or worrying for you then go and consult your doctor.

“I think early detection early treatment, early diagnosis is always the best approach. I think investment in these areas is something that NHS are looking very seriously at the moment. I think off the back of Covid, that becomes even more important.”

Mr Cawley also gave his condolences to Dame Deborah James who died, aged 40, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and said when high profile people speak out it can “only be a good thing”, adding: “When people of such a high profile nature speak out – Deborah James did some amazing work on bowel cancer and, more recently, Andy for oesophagael cancer -that can only help.

“It can generate a greater awareness and hopefully people will take heed and listen to these messages from such high profile people and if they have any worrying or troublesome issues, then they’ll act on that immediately.”

Andy Goram died aged just 58 after losing his battle with cancer

The Beatson Cancer Charity supports those who are going through cancer. Andy Goram was transferred to the facility last month when he revealed his cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

On Saturday, the first minister paid tribute to Goram as one of Scotland’s “all time football greats”.