Award for respiratory team

The Midlothian Community Respiratory Team and Midlothian Performance Team were recently presented with a Scottish Healthcare Award at a special ceremony in Glasgow.

The teams won the Asthma/Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Project of the Year.

Morag Barrow, Director of Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership and Chief Officer of Midlothian Integrated Joint Board said: “The award is testament to their innovative digital solutions to help support those living with long term respiratory conditions.”

The Community Respiratory Team aims to support patients to self-manage their conditions in their own homes.

Based at Bonnyrigg Health Centre, the team works with those across the community with conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), which can result in frequent admissions to hospital.

Its recent work includes a collaborative project to develop a dashboard to track patients, admissions, and savings through avoidable admissions.