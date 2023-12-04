Award for respiratory team
The teams won the Asthma/Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Project of the Year.
Morag Barrow, Director of Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership and Chief Officer of Midlothian Integrated Joint Board said: “The award is testament to their innovative digital solutions to help support those living with long term respiratory conditions.”
The Community Respiratory Team aims to support patients to self-manage their conditions in their own homes.
Based at Bonnyrigg Health Centre, the team works with those across the community with conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), which can result in frequent admissions to hospital.
Its recent work includes a collaborative project to develop a dashboard to track patients, admissions, and savings through avoidable admissions.
A recent BBC Scotland report showcased the team’s work and featured patients sharing their experiences and talking about the positive difference the service has made to their lives.