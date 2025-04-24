Botox treatment offers relief from life-limiting bladder issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A treatment best known for smoothing wrinkles is quietly changing lives for people living with overactive bladder, a condition that causes urgency, frequency, and incontinence.

Overactive bladder (OAB) affects around 12% of the UK population, equivalent to more than five million people, yet many suffer in silence due to embarrassment or lack of awareness about treatment options.

While Botox is widely associated with cosmetic enhancements, it has long been used in urology and is now available at Waterfront Private Hospital in Edinburgh under the care of Consultant Urological Surgeon Mr Ammar Alhasso.

Mr Alhasso, one of Scotland’s leading experts in reconstructive and functional urology, has joined the Waterfront team to deliver specialist care for patients with bladder dysfunction.

He said: “Bladder Botox is a well-established treatment, but still not widely known by the public. It offers relief for people whose symptoms haven’t improved with medication and can make a real difference to quality of life.

“Many patients are surprised to learn this kind of treatment exists. It helps people regain confidence and get back to doing the things they enjoy, without constantly worrying about where the nearest toilet is.

"This is an excellent treatment option that can play a vital role in restoring what many of us take for granted, independence. It helps ease the anxiety that often accompanies bladder problems."

Symptoms of OAB include the sudden urge to urinate, frequent bathroom visits, and urinary leakage. For some, it can be caused or worsened by underlying neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

Typical treatment for overactive bladder can include pelvic floor muscle training, bladder retraining, or medication to relax the bladder muscle. However, many patients either don’t respond to medication or stop taking it due to side effects such as dry mouth, constipation and drowsiness.

Botox offers an alternative, administered directly into the bladder wall, it works by relaxing the muscle to reduce urgency and leakage, without the systemic side effects associated with oral medication. It is typically carried out under local anaesthetic and can relieve symptoms for six to twelve months.

Around 70–75% of patients report significant improvement after treatment. While a small number may require self-catheterisation afterwards, most find the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Waterfront Private Hospital provides patients with direct access to experienced consultants and personalised care in a calm, purpose-built setting.

Founded by Omar and Awf Quaba, the hospital is home to specialists across a range of surgical and medical fields.

Its growing urology service offers assessment and treatment for conditions including urinary incontinence, recurrent urinary tract infections, blood in the urine and male genital issues. Bladder Botox is now available following specialist consultation.

Among its most innovative services is a one-stop clinic for skin cancer, providing same-day consultations, biopsies, and surgeries, a significant development in reducing long NHS waiting times.

In addition, the hospital now offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including Botox, fillers, tummy tucks, and breast augmentations.

The hospital provides a luxury healthcare experience, ensuring every patient receives personalised treatment and dedicated aftercare directly from their surgical team.

To learn more about Waterfront Private Hospital and its services, visit: www.waterfronthospital.co.uk