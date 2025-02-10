Breaking brain tumour research in spotlight at conference

Research into combining photodynamic therapy and necroptosis in brain tumour treatment will be shared at an international conference next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Nazar Vasyliv, CEO of The Global Alliance for Neurosurgical & Brain Cancer Research Innovations will deliver an oral presentation on enhancing neurosurgical and therapeutic outcomes in glioblastoma through necroptosis pathways post-photodynamic therapy at the 9th World Congress on Cancer Science & Therapy.

Dr Vasyliv, who is a dedicated PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh and neurosurgeon, has authored peer-reviewed publications on cancer stem cell targeting and therapeutic advancements in brain tumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My talk will focus on innovative approaches to targeting glioblastoma stem cells to improve treatment precision and reduce recurrence rates.

Global Alliance for Neurosurgical & brain Cancer Research Innovations

“I look forward to engaging with colleagues in meaningful scientific discussions and collaborations.”

The Global Alliance for Neurosurgical & Brain Cancer Research Innovations’ research holds the potential for providing a more targeted, effective means of eradicating glioblastoma cells while preserving surrounding healthy tissue​.

Last year, it received an official response from the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office, acknowledging the global significance of its research – especially in inducing necroptosis to open new cancer treatment pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Vasyliv’s research, which is being funded by the Beatson Cancer Charity, also received further validation from the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Dr Nazar Vasyliv (pictured)

The Academy noted the originality of his approach, particularly his focus on necroptosis in the context of glioblastoma therapy.

The 9th World Congress on Cancer Science & Therapy will take place in London on March 12 and 13. For further information about the event https://cancer-events.com/index.php

See also The Global Alliance for Neurosurgical & Brain Cancer Research Innovations https://www.neurocancerresearch.com