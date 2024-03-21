Care home appoints new general manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret-Ann Davidson will oversee the running of the 60-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 63 staff.

Prior to starting in this position Margaret-Ann was the manager of a nursing home for older people. She has worked in the private care home sector for 14 years, having previously worked in childcare and administration.

Queen’s Manor is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Margaret-Ann Davidson, General Manager at Queen's Manor Care Home.

The new General Manager said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Queen’s Manor and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Mandy Hurst the Regional Operations Director for Queen’s Manor, added: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Queen’s Manor. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Margaret-Ann will be a big hit with our residents.”