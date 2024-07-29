Care home team scoops sought-after title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Drummond Grange Care home in Lasswade has been awarded ‘Team of the Year’ award for the North NE Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2024 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and the team are over the moon to have been named the winner for the North NE beating hundreds of other nominees.

As the winners for North NE division, team Drummond Grange are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

The award-winning Drummond Team

General manager Alina, said: “I am just so proud of my team here at Drummond Grange! They work incredible hard and for the company to see and recognise that is just amazing’ .