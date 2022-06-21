Charity appeals to the Linlithgow community to donate pre-loved goods to help fund vital support services

The shop at 220 High Street in the town is in urgent need of stock to replenish their shelves as they head into the busy summer months.

By donating your good quality items you’ll be helping people in your local community who are living with a chest, heart and stroke conditions to get the help and support that they need when they need it most.

The charity relies on generous donations of stock to help fund essential services in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop at 220 High Street, Linlithgow, is in urgent need of stock to replenish the shelves.

Speaking about the appeal, Carole Edmonds, head of retail at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, explained how much donations mean to the charity and highlighted the importance of the charity’s shops.

She said: “We always have a great response to stock appeals within the local community and are so grateful for the continued kindness shown to the charity.

"It’s great to know that our shops are always at the heart of our communities.

“If you’re having a clear out to make space for your summer wardrobe, please think about donating your pre-loved items to your local Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland store.

“Your donations mean more to us than just a donation, it means that people leaving hospital who might be feeling scared and alone can get the help and support they need to live their lives to the full.”

If you have any donations, you can drop them off at the shop at 220 High Street, Linlithgow.

For your local stores opening times please visit www.chss.org.uk/supportus/shops/shop-finder/.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is Scotland’s largest health charity working to help people with chest, heart and stroke conditions live life to the full.