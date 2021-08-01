Coronavirus in Scotland: Three more deaths recorded

A health worker prepares to vaccinate members of the public on the South Side of Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

It brings the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,942.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent, up from 4.9 per cent the previous day.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the most cases in the past 24 hours, with 279, followed by Lothian with 164 and Lanarkshire with 159.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 422 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 23 on the previous day, with 62 patients in intensive care, a drop of two.

So far, 4,011,060 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,197,899 have received their second dose.

The news comes as the Scottish Government is set to change the quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU or US.