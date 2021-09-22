The UK Government’s decision to move several tourism hotspots off its red list of high risk travel destinations has been welcomed by the public and travel industry alike.

Its most recent review saw the announcement that the UK traffic light travel system would be scrapped in favour of a more streamlined approach to international travel.

The red list of countries posing a high risk of catching Covid-19 remains – with only some locations deemed fit to visit without quarantining upon return to the UK.

But which countries have seen the steepest rise in confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 population over the past week?

We looked at which countries had the highest confirmed Covid case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days to 21 September, according to data collected by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Grenada Grenada is currently seeing Covid cases spike to record highs after seeing low case levels for the majority of 2020. The stunning Caribbean island has recorded 4,077 confirmed coronavirus cases to date, with almost all of these accumulating in September alone. With a record 40 new deaths over the last seven days and just 19% of its population fully vaccinated, Grenada saw 216 positive cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to 21 September. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Bermuda The North Atlantic island of Bermuda has also seen a sharp increase in covid cases in the seven days to 21 September. With an average of 108 cases a day over the last week, the island has seen a 116% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and a case rate of 169 per 100,000 people on the British territorial island. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Serbia With 101.7 cases per 100,000 people in the country, Serbia saw the third highest weekly rate of confirmed Covid cases worldwide. The country has seen its coronavirus case count increase by 87% over the last 14 days, with just 41% of Serbians fully vaccinated so far. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Montenegro Recently moved to the UK's red list of international destinations posing a high Covid risk, Montenegro has seen cases rise in the country by 14% over the last two weeks. The country 96 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days and a daily average of 600 new positive cases. Photo: pixabay/Canva Pro Photo Sales