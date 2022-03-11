As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between March 2 and 8.

1. Gracemount, Southhouse and Burdiehuse The area has had 77 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. East Craigs South The area has had 78 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Queensferry West The area has had 79 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Meadowbank and Abbeyhill North The area has had 83 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales