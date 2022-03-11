Many areas of Edinburgh still have higher numbers of new cases.

Covid Edinburgh: 12 areas with the highest number of new cases between March 2 and 8

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which Edinburgh neighbourhoods have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 11th March 2022, 3:04 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between March 2 and 8.

1. Gracemount, Southhouse and Burdiehuse

The area has had 77 new cases in the last seven days.

2. East Craigs South

The area has had 78 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Queensferry West

The area has had 79 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Meadowbank and Abbeyhill North

The area has had 83 new cases in the last seven days.

