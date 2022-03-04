As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between February 23 and March 1.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

1. The Inch The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Joppa The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bruntsfield The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Clermiston and Drumbrae The area has had 57 new cases in the last seven days. Photo: Google Photo Sales