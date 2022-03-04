Many areas of Edinburgh still have higher numbers of new cases.

Covid Edinburgh: 13 areas with the highest number of new cases between February 23 and March 1

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which Edinburgh neighbourhoods have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 4th March 2022, 3:22 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between February 23 and March 1.

1. The Inch

The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Joppa

The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bruntsfield

The area has had 52 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Clermiston and Drumbrae

The area has had 57 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
EdinburghScottish Government
