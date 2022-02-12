Coronavirus: 5,601 new Covid cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours

The latest covid stats

In the past 24 hours, 16 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive have also been recorded.

According to the latest stats, 22 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

888 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19