Coronavirus: 5,601 new Covid cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours
Scotland has recorded 5,601 new Covid cases in 24 hours.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 2:31 pm
In the past 24 hours, 16 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive have also been recorded.
According to the latest stats, 22 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
888 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,426,094 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,141,713 have received their second dose, and 3,344,551 have received a third dose or booster