Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

By bringing the vaccination programme into the heart of Lothian communities, NHS Lothian is making it easier than ever for people to get their lifesaving vaccine.

The pop-up’s will take place over the next three race meetings – the first this Sunday - and are available to any race-goer who is over the age of 18 and who requires either a first or second dose – provided they received the first dose more than eight weeks ago - of the vaccine. No appointment is required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racegoers can get vaccinated at Musselburgh meetings

Professor Alex McMahon, Executive Director for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Healthcare Professionals, NHS Lothian, said: “Our vaccination teams have already delivered a number of really successful community based pop-up clinics and I am delighted that we can offer more in East Lothian thanks to this partnership with Musselburgh Racecourse.”

Bill Farnsworth, General Manager, Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We want everyone who comes racing to feel as safe and confident as possible, so we are delighted to play a small part in supporting the excellent work of NHS Lothian’s Covid vaccination team by hosting a mobile vaccination unit at the racecourse over our next three race meetings.

“We would urge anyone who has still to receive their first or second doses to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Musselburgh Racecourse will host pop-up Covid-19 vaccinations

Professor McMahon added: “As things begin to open back up, more and more of us are getting back to the things we love most - whether that’s football, shopping or a day at the races. Our vaccination teams are working tirelessly to ensure that we can deliver clinics in key community locations, making it easier than ever for people to get the vaccine.

“It has been truly fantastic to see so many people come forward to receive their vaccination, but I would encourage anyone who has yet to receive either their first or second dose to pop along to one of our clinics.”

The Musselburgh Racecourse clinic will be available on –

Sunday 25 July, 2pm-7pm

Friday 30 July, 4.30pm-8pm

Friday 6 August, 12pm-5pm

NHS Lothian is offering a range of pop-up and mobile clinics. Information is available at: https://www.nhslothian.scot/Coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Under-18s.aspx

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.