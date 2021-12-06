Booster jabs Edinburgh: How many people in Edinburgh have had their booster jab, and how to book a booster jab

As Omicron cases continue to rise in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged people across the country to continue adhering to precautionary measures, like wearing masks and washing hands, and to take up the offer of getting vaccinated when you can.

The Scottish Government has committed to offering all adults their booster jab by the end of January, in line with goals across the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon herself has had her booster jab, taking to Twitter shortly afterwards to encourage others to do the same.

"Had my Covid booster and flu jags earlier,” the First Minister wrote. "Thanks to all @Glasgowclub Easterhouse vaccine centre - and especially vaccinator, Catherine - for making it all painless for me. Please make sure you get all jags as soon as you can."

In Scotland, anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for their booster jab - but how many have got it already?

Here’s how many people have had their booster in Edinburgh, as well as how to book or cancel your jab appointment.

How many people have had their booster jab in Edinburgh?

Over 10 million people have now received their Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the UK, as the government has allowed people over 50 and the clinically vulnerable to receive third jabs. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to NHS Lothian, as of December 4th, 264,298 of eligible adults across Lothian have received their Covid-19 booster

This breaks down to 35.5% of those over 18 and 67.4% of those aged over 50.

Older people and those in vulnerable groups are being given first priority when it comes to booster jabs.

This includes:

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon receives her booster jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Glasgow. Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

- those living in residential care homes for older adults

- frontline health and social care workers

- all adults aged 50 years or over

- adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that mean they are at risk of developing severe or long Covid

- adult carers (aged 16 or over)

- household contacts (aged 16 or over) of immunosuppressed individuals

In order to meet the target of offering all adults the booster jab before the end of January, the recommended time between the second and third jab has now been reduced to three months by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

How do I book my booster jab?

Those who are aged between 18 and 39 years old and are not part of the vulnerable groups listed above cannot currently book their booster jab.

Instead, they will be invited to take up a booster jab appointment via letter.

Otherwise, anyone else who is eligible can book an appointment to receive the booster jab, so long as it’s at least three months after the date of your second Covid vaccine.

You may also be able to get your booster jab and flu jab at the same time, one in each arm.

How do I cancel my booster jab?

If you have already been offered a vaccine appointment and need to cancel or amend it, you can do so from this webpage on NHS Inform.

NHS Scotland encourages everyone to attend their appointment, in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.

However, they do recommend rearranging the appointment if you:

- are feeling unwell with symptoms of coronavirus

- have recently tested positive for coronavirus

- have been told by NHS Test and Protect that you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus

- live with someone who has recently tested positive for coronavirus