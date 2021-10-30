Scottish Green Party Co Leader Lorna Slater speaking at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood.

The MSP for the Lothian region said she will now self-isolate in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.

She will miss events at the UN climate summit, which starts in Glasgow on Sunday.

Ms Slater, the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: “I had a positive Covid-19 test result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.