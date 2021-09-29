Governments worldwide are continuing to highlight the dangers of coronavirus as it spreads across the globe, with powerful new variants such as Delta ushering in higher rates of transmission.

While countries such as New Zealand and the Cayman Islands have successfully managed to keep Covid rates in their nations low, the same cannot be said for everywhere else.

So far, the UK has seen a cumulative total of 7,736,235 coronavirus cases as of 28 September 2021.

Of these, an estimated 6,590,514 have been in England, 560,334 in Scotland, 349,570 in Wales and 235,817 in Northern Ireland.

But which countries have seen the highest Covid cases so far?

Here are the 10 countries with the highest cumulative Covid cases as of 28 September 2021, according to John Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

1. United States As one of the world's most populated countries, the US has seen approximately 43.23 million confirmed Covid cases so far.

2. India A country with a population of almost 1.4 billion people, India has seen one of the highest world Covid case counts so far with 33.7 million confirmed cases to date.

3. Brazil With 21.38 million confirmed Covid cases as of 28 September, Brazil has seen one of the world's highest cumulative coronavirus case counts to date.

4. United Kingdom The UK has seen approximately 7.7 million Covid cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, placing it fourth on the current list of countries with the highest cumulative coronavirus cases.