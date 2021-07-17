Coronavirus in Scotland: Four deaths reported as 2317 new cases confirmed

Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton prepares a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: PA

Statistics published on Saturday afternoon show there were 2317 new cases of Covid-19 reported and four deaths.

It is a further drop after five deaths were reported on Friday and following Thursday’s data from the Scottish Government which included 19 deaths – the highest number since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The overall death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7800.

Saturday’s figures also show 49 people were in intensive care and 517 in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Overall, 3,970,026 people have now received the first dose of vaccine in Scotland and 2,954,776 have had their second dose.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.