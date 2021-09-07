Here are the 11 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates this week including Dalmeny, Fairmilehead and Morningside.

Here are the 11 areas of Edinburgh which have recorded the highest coronavirus rates over the last week as cases across Scotland continue to soar to record breaking levels.

By beth murray
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:45 am

The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

The worst hit area in Edinburgh this week was Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge, the area recorded a total of 121 new coronavirus cases over the seven day period.

Here are the 11 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between August 28 and September 3.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 121 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,502.

Photo: Google

2. Fairmilehead

Fairmilehead has a population of 5,743 and recorded 105 new cases of coronavirus between August 28 and September 3.

Photo: Google

3. Boswall and Pilton

Boswall and Pilton recorded 86 new cases over the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,722 people.

Photo: Google

4. Craigleith, Orchard Brae and Crewe Toll

Craigleith, Orchard Brae and Crewe Toll has a population of 4,720 and recorded 73 new positive cases of coronavirus over the last week.

Photo: Google

