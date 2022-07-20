As numbers across Scotland rise, many areas of Edinburgh have a higher number of cases.
Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between July 3 and 9.
1. Willowbrae and Duddingston Village
The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.
2. Trinity
The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Leith - Hermitage and Prospect Bank
The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Merchiston and Greenhill
The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.
