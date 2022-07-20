Many areas of Edinburgh still have higher numbers of new cases.

Covid Edinburgh: 12 areas with the highest number of new cases between July 3 and 9

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which Edinburgh neighbourhoods have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:24 pm

As numbers across Scotland rise, many areas of Edinburgh have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between July 3 and 9.

1. Willowbrae and Duddingston Village

The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Trinity

The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Leith - Hermitage and Prospect Bank

The area has had 25 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Merchiston and Greenhill

The area has had 26 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
EdinburghScottish GovernmentScotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3