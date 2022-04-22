Many areas of Edinburgh still have higher numbers of new cases.

Covid Edinburgh: 14 areas with the highest number of new cases between April 13 and 19

New figures released by the Scottish Government reveal which Edinburgh neighbourhoods have the highest numbers of new coronavirus cases.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:53 pm

As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.

Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between April 13 and 19.

1. Blackhall

The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.

2. South Leith

The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.

3. Comiston and Swanston

The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.

4. Gilmerton South and the Murrays

The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.

