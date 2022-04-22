As restrictions lift and many people find their way of life cautiously returning to normal, many areas of Edinburgh still have a higher number of cases.
Here are the areas of the Capital which are top of the list, in ascending order, between April 13 and 19.
1. Blackhall
The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.
2. South Leith
The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.
3. Comiston and Swanston
The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.
4. Gilmerton South and the Murrays
The area has had 36 new cases in the last seven days.
