The employee, who wishes for their name and place of work to remain anonymous, claims that “just over 200 staff” at Tesco’s Livingston Distribution Centre are off work having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

A statement from Tesco confirmed while the company cannot disclose numbers “a number of colleagues at our Livingston Distribution Centre have been asked to isolate by Test and Protect.”

The statement added: “The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Scottish Government guidance and taking the relevant precautions. We have extensive measures across all of our facilities to help keep everyone safe.”

