These are the Edinburgh areas with the highest positive Covid case rates this week

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, the City of Edinburgh has seen a fall in positive coronavirus cases on recent weeks.

Edinburgh saw 1,544 positive cases this week, with its previously soaring seven day positive case rate declining from over 400 positive cases per 100,000 residents to 292.6 in the last seven days.

In contrast, the Capital recorded 3,374 new Covid cases between 4 September and 10 September as students returned to universities and locals recovered from a summer in the City free from rigid coronavirus restrictions.

But as the Scottish Government prepares to launch its controversial vaccine passport scheme, which Edinburgh areas had the highest Covid case rate this week?

Here are the 12 Edinburgh neighbourhoods which saw the highest rate of positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the week to 27 September.

1. Bonaly and The Pentlands The Edinburgh neighbourhood with the highest Covid case rate in the seven days to 27 September was Bonaly and The Pentlands. The area had 40 new coronavirus cases this week and a case rate of 842.5 per 100,000 people out of its 4,748 total population.

2. Cramond Cramond saw a seven day positive case rate of 746.3 per 100,000 residents. With a population of 2,814, the area saw 21 new positive coronavirus cases from 21 September to 27 September.

3. Silverknowes and Davidson's Mains.jpg Silverknowes and Davidson's Mains recorded 31 cases in the last week, with the area seeing the third highest Covid case rate of 679.4 per 100,000 people. Its overall population is 4,563.

4. Corstorphine North In the seven days to 27 September, Corstorphine North saw 26 new positive coronavirus cases out of 3,848 people, giving it a seven day positive case rate of 675.7 per 100,000 people.