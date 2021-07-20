Covid Edinburgh: These are the 10 areas of the Capital with the most new coronavirus cases between July 10 and July 16 including Balerno, Tollcross and Craigmillar
According to the latest government data, these are the 10 areas of Edinburgh that recorded the highest numbers of coronavirus cases between July 10 and July 16.
The Scottish Government data shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each neighbourhood of the capital.
With 37 cases in total, the area that recorded the highest number of new cases in the city was Muirhouse.
The city of Edinburgh recorded 353.0 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days with a total of 1,852 new cases.
Here are the 10 areas of Edinburgh that recorded the highest number of cases between July 10 and July 16.