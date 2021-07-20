The Scottish Government data shows a breakdown of the number of new cases in each neighbourhood of the capital.

With 37 cases in total, the area that recorded the highest number of new cases in the city was Muirhouse.

The city of Edinburgh recorded 353.0 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days with a total of 1,852 new cases.

Here are the 10 areas of Edinburgh that recorded the highest number of cases between July 10 and July 16.

1. Muirhouse Muirhouse recorded 37 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days and has a population of 6,007.

2. West Pilton West Pilton recorded 36 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This area has a population of 5,260.

3. Balerno and Bonnington Village Balerno and Bonnington Village recorded 36 cases of coronavirus between July 10 and July 16. This area has a population of 5,908.

4. Tollcross Tollcross has a population of 6,418 and recorded 34 coronavirus cases over the last seven days.