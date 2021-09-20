Covid Edinburgh: Vaccine drop-in clinics open to 12-15-year-olds

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Mass clinics in West Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh have opened their doors to young people as part of the latest phase of the national vaccination programme.

Pyramids, Gorebridge and Lowland Hall vaccination clinics are the first in Lothian to administer the lifesaving vaccine, before more clinics are added to the list over coming days.

The new centres are open to 12-15-year-olds.

Pat Wynne, Director of Nursing for Primary and Community Care, NHS Lothian said: “We are delighted to offer drop-in clinics for young people aged 12-15

“These clinics will enable young people to attend, without a prior appointment to receive their vaccination.

“We recognise that young people, as well as their parents and guardians may have questions regarding the COVID vaccination and we encourage them to visit the pages on NHS Inform where there is a range of information available.

“Alongside this, our teams at Pyramids, Gorebridge and Lowland Hall are one hand to answer any questions people may have.

“Vaccination remains critically important in the continued fight against COVID-19 and we welcome the further expansion of the vaccination programme across Lothian.”

The clinics are opening their doors following the publication and government acceptance of the advice of the four Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to offer a single dose of the COVID vaccine to all healthy 12-15-year-olds.

Young people do not need to be registered with a GP to attend, however it is requested that they are accompanied by their parent or guardian.

More information on the 12-15 vaccination programme is available on NHS Inform https://www.nhsinform.scot/12to15