Covid: Here are the 11 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates this week including Trinity, Clermiston and Morningside

Here are the 11 areas of Edinburgh which have recorded the highest coronavirus rates over the last week as cases across Scotland continue to soar to record breaking levels.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 6:17 pm

The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

The worst hit area in Edinburgh this week was Trinity East and The Dudleys, with 29 new cases.

Here are the 11 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between October 12 and October 18.

1. Trinity East and The Dudleys

Trinity East and The Dudleys recorded 20 cases of coronavirus in the last week and has a population of 3,852.

Photo: Google

2. Balerno and Bonnington Village

Balerno and Bonnington Village has a population of 5,908 and recorded 26 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days.

Photo: Google

3. Clermiston and Drumbrae

Clermiston and Drumbrae also recorded 26 cases of coronavirus in the last week. This area has a population of 6,244.

Photo: Google

4. Blackhall

Blackhall recorded 21 new cases of coronavirus last week. This area has a population of 6,028.

Photo: Google

