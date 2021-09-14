Here are the 12 Edinburgh areas with the highest Covid rates this week including Dalmeny, Morningside and Muirhouse.

Here are the 12 areas of Edinburgh which have recorded the highest coronavirus rates over the last week as cases across Scotland continue to soar to record breaking levels.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:54 am

The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.

The worst hit area in Edinburgh again this week was Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge, the area recorded a total of 91 new cases. Last week it was also top of the list having recorded 121 new cases over the seven day period.

Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between September 4 and September 10.

1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge

Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 91 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,502.

Photo: Google

2. Fairmilehead

Fairmilehead has a population of 5,743 and recorded 81 new cases of coronavirus between September 4 and September 10.

Photo: Google

3. Ratho, Ingliston and Gogar

Ratho, Ingliston and Gogar has a population of 3,543 and recorded 69 cases of coronavirus last week.

Photo: Google

4. Boswall and Pilton

Boswall and Pilton has a population of 5,722 and recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus in the last week.

Photo: Google

