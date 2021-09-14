The latest data published by Public Health Scotland breaks down the number of Covid-19 cases per neighbourhood over the last seven days.
The worst hit area in Edinburgh again this week was Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge, the area recorded a total of 91 new cases. Last week it was also top of the list having recorded 121 new cases over the seven day period.
Here are the 12 worst hit areas of Edinburgh between September 4 and September 10.
1. Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge
Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge recorded 91 new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This area has a population of 8,502.
2. Fairmilehead
Fairmilehead has a population of 5,743 and recorded 81 new cases of coronavirus between September 4 and September 10.
3. Ratho, Ingliston and Gogar
Ratho, Ingliston and Gogar has a population of 3,543 and recorded 69 cases of coronavirus last week.
4. Boswall and Pilton
Boswall and Pilton has a population of 5,722 and recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus in the last week.
