While 19 July did not bring quite as much freedom in Scotland, it did mean that eight people from up to four different households can now gather in homes, while a group of up to 10 can meet inside a pub or restaurant.

Hospitality venues are permitted to stay open until midnight if they are licensed to do so and customers no longer have to pre-book a two-hour slot.

Social distancing reduced to one metre inside public places, but face coverings in shops and public transport will continue to be mandatory ‘for some time’.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that while Covid-19 cases are falling in Scotland, they are ‘still too high’ and warned that the so-called ‘freedom day’ applies to England only, with Scots urged to remain vigilant.

The country has fought to bring infection rates down since the high seen over the Christmas period, but how do cases compare from then to now? Listed are the areas of Scotland where coronavirus case rates have tripled per 100,000 people from 26 December to 19 July. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Midlothian Case rate in 7 days to 26 December 2020: 124.4. Case rate in 7 days to 19 July 2021: 420.7

2. West Lothian Case rate in 7 days to 26 December 2020: 83.6. Case rate in 7 days to 19 July 2021: 260.5

3. Highland Case rate in 7 days to 26 December 2020: 56.8. Case rate in 7 days to 19 July 2021: 190

4. Moray Case rate in 7 days to 26 December 2020: 55.3. Case rate in 7 days to 19 July 2021: 173.2